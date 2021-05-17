CBS’ Woke Courtroom Drama ‘All Rise’ Canceled After Two Seasons

CBS has canceled the woke legal drama, All Rise, starring Simone Missick, after only two seasons.

All Rise follows the efforts of newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a left-wing crusader from the district attorney’s office who was elevated to the bench in Los Angeles. The series often pitted Judge Carmichael and her staff against a legal system that she regularly flaunted in the search of “justice” for those who came before her.

The series debuted in September of 2019 and was given the green light for season two last May. The series has now been axed, Deadline reported.

The second season premiere was ripped straight from the headlines. It featured a massive protest against police brutality, similar to the ones that kicked off across the country last summer. Judge Carmichael was arrested while intervening with an officer questioning a young black woman.

All Rise had several internal troubles as creator and show runner Greg Spottiswood was eventually fired from the show after being accused of mistreating the minority writers, producers, and staff.

Spottiswood came under fire for his behavior during both seasons of the drama and promised to change his ways at the end of the show’s first year on the air. But his promises came to no avail and he was released from his series.

Black writer and producer Dee Harris-Lawrence took over immediately after Spottiswood vacated the position.

The announcement of the All Rise cancellation accompanied a similar notice for the sophomore comedy series, The Unicorn. The sitcom stars Walton Goggins as a father jumping back into the dating pool after the death of his beloved wife.

CBS also noted that it is not going to series with the pilots, Ways & Means starring Patrick Dempsey, and the Taran Killam comedy, Welcome to Georgia. The network is also taking a pass on the woke workplace comedy by Sarah Cooper and Cindy Chupack that was highly anticipated by the entertainment media. It intended to showcase the lives of three businesswomen at three different stages of their careers as they fought against male chauvinism in their fields.

