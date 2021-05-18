Trans Activists Target Caitlin Jenner for Mocking Biden’s Trans Health Official Rachel Levine

Transgender activists are ganging up on Caitlin Jenner after the California gubernatorial candidate reportedly mocked President Joe Biden’s transgender health official Rachel Levine on social media.

Caitlin Jenner stoked transgender outrage by re-posting a meme from Donald Trump, Jr. that compared the looks of Jenner and Levine to the detriment of Levine. “Conservative girls are just better looking… maybe that’s why the libs are always outraged for no reason,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram.

Jenner reportedly shared the post on Instagram story.

Rachel Levine currently serves as assistant secretary for health in the Biden administration.

As secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Levine faced ample criticism for moving Levine’s 95-year-old mother out of a nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic despite the department’s guidance instructing nursing homes to accept “stable” patients who had contracted the coronavirus.

Jenner’s post has provoked the ire of transgender activists, including Transparent star Alexandra Billings, who accused Jenner of transphobia and self-hate.

Billings also accused Jenner of flaunting an “egocentric, pseudo-Republican, rich, white, privileged lifestyle.”

Others accused Jenner of bullying and making fun of “trans sisters.”

Hi @Caitlyn_Jenner, Bullying and making fun of your Trans Sisters will not bring you peace or help you gain acceptance with Cis people. They are using you, not lifting you up. I hope you can have empathy and see the damage you are causing your own Trans community. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/OKcDqflevk — Lucy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@QueerQueen89) May 17, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is essentially bullying a fellow trans woman. Not to mention, Sec Levine will probably get antisemitic harassment over this Bc she’s jewish. https://t.co/vYmfXzcFpP — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) May 17, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner gleefully shares ugly transphobic insult mocking Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman serving as Assistant Secretary of Health in the Biden administration.

She got it from Donald Trump Jr.https://t.co/I5vYH1rE8w — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) May 18, 2021

