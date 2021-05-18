Trans Activists Target Caitlin Jenner for Mocking Biden’s Trans Health Official Rachel Levine

Frazer Harrison; Caroline Brehman/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
David Ng

Transgender activists are ganging up on Caitlin Jenner after the California gubernatorial candidate reportedly mocked President Joe Biden’s transgender health official Rachel Levine on social media.

Caitlin Jenner stoked transgender outrage by re-posting a meme from Donald Trump, Jr. that compared the looks of Jenner and Levine to the detriment of Levine. “Conservative girls are just better looking… maybe that’s why the libs are always outraged for no reason,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram.

Jenner reportedly shared the post on Instagram story.

Rachel Levine currently serves as assistant secretary for health in the Biden administration.

As secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Levine faced ample criticism for moving Levine’s 95-year-old mother out of a nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic despite the  department’s guidance instructing nursing homes to accept “stable” patients who had contracted the coronavirus.

Jenner’s post has provoked the ire of transgender activists, including Transparent star Alexandra Billings, who accused Jenner of transphobia and self-hate.

Billings also accused Jenner of flaunting an “egocentric, pseudo-Republican, rich, white, privileged lifestyle.”

Others accused Jenner of bullying and making fun of “trans sisters.”

