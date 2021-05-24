Democrat California Mayor Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations from ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham

Dominic Foppoli, now the former Democrat mayor of Windsor, California, resigned last week following accusations of sexual assault from several women, including Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today,” he said in a statement, maintaining that he did “not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.”

“I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida, is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year,” Foppoli’s statement continued, seemingly attributing the accusations to an April 8, 2021 story in the San Francisco Chronicle.

“She made her allegations after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage,” he said.

Nine women have accused Foppoli of sexual assault, including Farrah Abraham. The April 8 San Francisco Chronicle story details accusations from four women, one of whom said the former mayor once “grabbed her, forcibly kissed her and groped her buttocks while pinning her body against his own,” refusing to stop:

[Rose] Fumoso is one of four women who have told The Chronicle that Foppoli isolated and sexually assaulted them after nights of drinking. Reporters interviewed friends or family members who either witnessed some of the events recounted by the women or said the women had confided in them shortly after the alleged assaults.

The article details other alleged incidents over the years, with one woman, who dated Foppoli as an 18-year old campaign volunteer. According to the Chronicle, “amid their breakup” in 2003, Foppoli “pressured her to drink alcohol for the first time before raping her twice at a house party.”