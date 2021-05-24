Kevin Spacey Cast in Film About Man Wrongly Accused of Child Sex Abuse, His First Role Since Facing Assault Allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey is returning to movies with an appearance in an indie Italian film. The former House of Cards star, whose career collapsed under multiple sex abuse allegations, has been cast in a small role in The Man Who Drew God from actor-director Franco Nero.

Nero told ABC News Saturday, “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” Spacey, according to The Guardian, is cast as a police officer investigating the case of a man “wrongly accused of sexually abusing children.” Variety reported on Sunday that Nero confirmed Spacey will play a small role as a police detective in the upcoming film.

Kevin Spacey’s career imploded in 2017 following accusations of sexual assault and harassment made by several men, including Rent actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey assaulted him when Rapp was 14.

A young man alleged Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him at a restaurant where the then-18-year-old man worked as a busboy. https://t.co/iSqlGVoX3I — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 5, 2019

Spacey quickly became persona non grata in Hollywood. His performance in All the Money in the World was cut and he was replaced by Christopher Plummer. Spacey was also dropped by his agent at CAA.

Since then, the two-time Oscar winner has posted annual Christmas Eve videos, usually in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards.

The actor has been silent about the project, which will also star Franco Nero.

Spacey’s last film job was in 2018’s Billionaire Boys Club.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled a man who accused Spacey of sexual assault would have to identify himself in order for a civil case against the actor to proceed.

UPI contributed to this story