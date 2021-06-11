A veritable tidal wave of gay representation has washed over children’s TV shows, with a 222 percent increase in LGBTQ characters and stories between 2017 and 2019 alone.

As June Pride Month continues, Insider took stock of children’s TV and found that in the last decade, cartoons and live-action shows aimed at kids on networks including Disney, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and others have seen an explosion of gay content.

In one bullet point, for instance, Insider discovered that gay content aimed at kids had increased a tremendous amount in only a few years:

From 2017 to 2019 alone, we found a 222% increase in representations of LGBTQ identity. In 2019 a total of 74 newly-debuted or confirmed LGBTQ characters made their way to the screen.https://t.co/h2WhmIPhfU pic.twitter.com/6fv9prfpNA — Insider (@thisisinsider) June 10, 2021

The review of cartoons found a whopping 259 gay characters in cartoons and TV series aimed at kids.

Representation includes child characters with gay parents, characters that are transgender or gay, and stories about “inclusion” and sexual identity.

Gay culture has been part of programing for children for a long time, Insider notes, adding, “But in the past decade, small-screen animation has undergone a noticeable shift. Representation in children’s cartoons, in particular, has increased in frequency, nuance, and overtness.”

For the last decade, the entertainment industry has engaged in a concerted, industry-wide effort to push the radical LGBTQ agenda into all programs for children in cooperation with gay activist group GLAAD.

GLAAD has convinced Hollywood to increase the representation of the LGBTQ agenda into programing, and the networks, including Nickelodeon, PBS, Cartoon Network, and others, have signed onto that effort. At this point, nearly every TV series, whether cartoon-based or live-action, has added gay characters in obedience to this agenda.

Breitbart News recently reported on 13 major kids’ shows that contain gay characters or storylines.

