Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Attacks GOP in Raunchy ‘Thot S**t’ Music Video

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has launched another attack against conservatives in the new music video for her single “Thot Shit.” In the video, which was released Friday, a presumably Republican senator finds himself surrounded by twerking dancers who stalk and physically assault him before surgically replacing his mouth with a vagina.

Conflating raunchy twerking with female empowerment, the video is Megan Thee Stallion’s latest attempt to ridicule Republicans, whom she has bashed in public. Her inflammatory style has made her a darling among left-wing elites, including Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who has praised the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion — real name, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — announced the new music video in a tweet Friday. In another tweet, she included the graphic image of the senator with a vagina for a mouth.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language and imagery):

While the video references the rapper’s previous single “Body,” it makes no reference to the controversial “WAP” (“Wet Ass Pussy”), her lewd collaboration with fellow rap star Cardi B that has drawn widespread criticism for its raunchiness.

During an appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live last yearr, Megan Thee Stallion publicly attacked Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — who is a Republican and black — over the Breonna Taylor case, saying he “is no different than sellout negros that sold our people into slavery.”

Cameron replied by calling the rapper “disgusting.”

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Maxine Waters sent a letter last year thanking Megan Thee Stallion for drawing attention to the “plight of black women.”

The letter was in response to a New York Times op-ed the rapper wrote in which she said black women face violence and need protection. She claimed black women “struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters.”

