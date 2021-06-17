Video: Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry Warn ‘Democracy Is Dead’ Unless Congress Passes the Democrats’ H.R. 1 Voting Bill

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the latest left-wing Hollywood elites to sound the doomsday alarm over H.R. 1 — the so-called “For the People” Act — warning that if the bill fails to pass Congress, the “America you know doesn’t exist in our future.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom — who backed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House — appeared in a minute-long promotional video titled “Transmissions from the Future” in which they play the future versions of themselves living in a dystopian America — the result of the Senate failing to pass H.R. 1.

In the video, Perry and Bloom implore present-day Americans to pressure their Senators into voting for H.R. 1. “You are our only hope. The America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice,” Bloom said.

Perry replied; “It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America. The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

“This future doesn’t have to be. You have the power to change it,” Bloom added.

Watch below:

While the video suggests H.R. 1 will safeguard democracy, the bill would allow the federal government to seize power from states to oversee their own elections. It would also gut voter identification requirements, protect illegal immigrants, and pave the way for nationwide vote-by-mail.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently admitted H.R. 1 will give Democrats a better chance of holding the House in the upcoming 2022 midterms.

The Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom video comes from RepresentUs, the self-described nonpartisan organization that has been engaging Hollywood celebrities to aggressively promote H.R. 1. In the past, the group has pushed for mass-mail voting, claiming it will make elections safer and more inclusive, while its executive director Josh Silver has falsely claimed that voting by mail is the same thing as absentee voting.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the two are not the same. Universal mail-in voting doesn’t require a voter to request a ballot. Instead, registered voters are mailed a ballot unsolicited. By contrast, absentee voting requires a voter to request an absentee ballot before election day.

The Democrat-controlled House passed the bill last year 234–193. While the Senate is now set to take up the bill, Democrats received a serious blow when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WVA) said he wouldn’t support it.

Other stars who have supported H.R. 1 include Michael Douglas, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, and George Takei.

