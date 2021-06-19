Bill Maher Rips Lin-Manuel Miranda for Apologizing to the Woke Mob: ‘This Is Why People Hate Democrats’

Comedian Bill Maher chastised Lin-Manuel Miranda on Friday’s installment of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, saying that the In the Heights creator needs to stop apologizing to the woke mob because it makes Democrats look bad.

Bill Maher was responding to the “colorism” controversy around In the Heights that has seen virulent outrage over the movie’s decision to prioritize light-skinned Latinos over dark-skinned, or Afro-Latinos. Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted an apology this week, saying “I’m truly sorry” and “I promise to do better in my future projects.”

Maher took issue with the apology during Real Time‘s panel segment on Friday.

Bill Maher’ advice for Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Stop the apologizing,” said Maher about Miranda’s reaction to criticism that his new film, In the Heights, does not depict more darkly-colored Puerto Ricans onscreen.pic.twitter.com/5dIAng3bEH — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 19, 2021

“Please, stop apologizing. You’re the guy who made the founding fathers black and Hispanic,” Maher said, referring to the musical Hamilton. “I don’t think that you have to apologize to Twitter. For fuck’s sake. This is why people hate Democrats. It’s cringey.”

Maher said it is pointless to apologize because “nothing is ever good enough for these people.”

“I mean he’s a Latino making a Latino movie with a Latino cast — not good enough. Nothing is ever good enough for these people,” he said. “They’re like children. We don’t raise our children right and it’s reflected in the media. No one ever tells their children, ‘Shut the fuck up. Sit down. Listen to your elders. Stop bitching.’”

Maher surmised that Miranda’s apology was just a media tactic.

“Do I think he really thinks he needs to apologize? I don’t. He just wants to avoid the news cycle,” he said. “I don’t blame him, you know. I understand this, but at some point, people are going to have to stand up to these bullies because that’s what it is! It’s bullying. It’s ‘I could make you crawl like a dog and I enjoy it.’”

CNN pundit and former Clinton administration staffer Paul Begala also criticized the woke mob during Friday’s show, saying they need to focus on more pressing issues like income disparities between whites and blacks.

“Those are outrages and liberals ought to be focused on that, not the casting choices of, I think, a heroic guy who’s making a film about a minority community, ” Begala said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com