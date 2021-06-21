Chrissy Teigen Steps Away from Her and Kris Jenner’s Home Cleaning Product Line Amid Cyberbullying Scandal

Left-wing model and Joe Biden supporter Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from Safely, the home cleaning product line she launched with Kris Jenner just three months ago.

“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” Safely said on Friday in a statement posted to Instagram.

“We fully support her and are so thankful for her contributions,” Safely added in its statement. “The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households.”

The announcement of Teigen’s exit arrives amid her cyberbullying scandal, which the model confirmed via multiple apologies posted to both Twitter and Medium.

In March, Teigen and Jenner launched the brand in collaboration with Good American co-founder and CEO Emma Grede, according to a report by the New York Times.

Safely is the latest entity appearing to distance itself from Teigen in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal, which began in May, after it was revealed she previously told model Courtney Stodden to kill herself.

Retailers including Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target have parted ways with Teigen. She has also dropped out of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Teigen’s scandal involving Stodden has also opened the door for more accusers to tell their stories alleging abuse from the left-wing model.

Other alleged victims of Teigen reportedly include actress Lindsay Lohan, and Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, who Teigen publicly called “a whore.”

Fashion designer Michael Costello has also claimed to be one of Teigen’s victims, saying she accused him of being a racist and said, “racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch,” adding that he suffered from suicidal thoughts for years, which he says stemmed from his alleged dispute with Teigen.

Teigen, however, denied Costello’s claim in a profanity-laced tweet on Friday, calling the messages between her and Costello “fake.”

