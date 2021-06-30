Demi Lovato Talk Show to Push Police Reform, Feminism, Activism, and Gender Identity

Left-wing actress and “Impeach Trump” singer Demi Lovato will now have a talk show on The Roku Channel, pushing police reform, feminism, activism, and gender identity.

The Demi Lovato Show will be the first Roku Original debuting on The Roku Channel to date. The singer’s show had been originally been announced as Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, and was supposed to debut on Quibi, but never aired.

Now, the show will launch as the first “original” to make it onto The Roku Channel, which is the streaming platform’s free, ad-supported offering.

Each episode of The Demi Lovato Show will be ten minutes long, feature a celebrity guest, and will cover a wide-ranging array of topics, including mental health, gender identity, and feminism.

Lovato said in a statement that she has “never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” The Verge reports.

Last month, Lovato claimed the “patriarchy” prevented her from coming out as “non-binary” sooner, stating that she tried to “make myself smaller for the patriarchy,” because “they run the industry, they are at the center of everything.”

Lovato also made headlines in April when she launched a full-blown attack against the Los Angeles-based frozen yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, for offering what she believed to be “diet foods” in its store.

She lambasted the frozen yogurt shop on Instagram for “triggering” her by having “sugar free cookies” and “other diet foods” available in its store.

After being called “an insufferable Karen” by fans, Lovato doubled down on her attack, and even offered to work with The Bigg Chill to change its branding so that she can “feel safe going in there.”

Lovato also recently claimed that complimenting someone on their weight loss “can be harmful.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.