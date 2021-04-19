‘Demi Lovato Is an Insufferable Karen’: Pop Star Slammed After Lecturing L.A. Frozen Yogurt Shop for Its ‘Diet Foods’

Demi Lovato, the gun control-pushing pop star who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, is being slammed as a “dumb and self-centered Karen” on social media after she attacked The Bigg Chill — a frozen yogurt shop in Los Angeles — for “triggering” her by having “sugar free cookies” and “other diet foods” available in the store.

“FINDING IT EXTREMELY HARD TO ORDER FROYO FROM [The Bigg Chill] WHEN YOU HAVE TO WALK PAST TONS OF SUGAR-FREE COOKIES/OTHER DIET FOODS BEFORE YOU GET TO THE COUNTER,” Lovato lamented in an Instagram Story, before adding, “DO BETTER PLEASE,” along with the hashtag, “Diet Culture Vultures.”

“So I think I’m gonna have to make that hashtag a thing,” Lovato said in a follow-up post. “I will be calling [out] harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating. #dietculturevultures.”

In another Instagram Story, Lovato shared a purported screenshot of her private messages between herself and The Bigg Chill. “We are not diet culture vultures. We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry if you found this offensive,” the frozen yogurt shop told Lovato.

Lovato responded to the company by doubling down on her initial stance, adding that her “whole experience was triggering.”

“Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude,” she said. “The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store.”

“You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better,” the singer added.

Lovato was then slammed on social media by users who said her outrage over the frozen yogurt shop was “so immature,” and “the definition of pathetic.”

i legit cannot stand demi lovato. this restaurant is not the cause for ur triggers. sugar free cookies do not classify as “disordered eating” if ur in the right mindset. if ur not, then it’s not the restaurant’s fault. the way she PUBLICALLY called them out was so immature pic.twitter.com/aETygKvK1L — brittnay (@itsbrittnayyybi) April 18, 2021

“Demi Lovato is an insufferable Karen,” one Twitter user said.

“Demi lovato is terrible. She complains about a yogurt shop having sugar free cookies. She should be the definition of pathetic,” one Twitter user wrote.

Demi Lovato is using her celebrity to attack a frozen yogurt store and I'm not sure why. https://t.co/ItJPlIyhQb — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 19, 2021

“Demi Lovato just put a yogurt shop on blast to her 102M followers and wants to make this a hashtag series,” another commented.

“Demi lovato saying she can’t walk into a frozen yogurt place because of sugar free options because she gets triggered is the most fat angry tumblr girl aesthetic thing ever lmao I can’t stand her,” another Twitter user wrote.

I’m sorry it’s a frozen yogurt shop. Did you expect the shelves to be stocked with carrots and kale? This is truly a stupid take. Shaming the best frozen yogurt spot in LA. https://t.co/JGX7lWKlJD — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) April 18, 2021

happy sunday. can somone pls tell me why demi lovato is still yelling at a frozen yogurt shop in west la? im trying to make sense of this — Lani Renaldo (@lanirenaldo) April 18, 2021

“It seems to me Demi Lovato walking into The Big Chill frozen yogurt shop & getting ‘triggered’ by a display of food items, than chastising them online for displaying food items, is like an alcoholic walking into a liquor store & asking the store to hide all the liquor,” another tweeted.

“Demi Lovato joining the list of celebrity karens,” another commented. “using her gigantic platform to damage a small business ??”

“Whoever taught Demi Lovato the world revolves around her & her issues did her a huge disservice she’s acting like a Karen…” a third Twitter user wrote.

“Am I the only one who thinks Demi lovato has major Karen energy?” inquired another Twitter user.

“The youth tell me some #woke idiot named #DemiLovato went full #Karen over some yummy yogurts sold by a small business. Way to stick it to the man!” tweeted another.

“Demi Lovato is trending. I’m still siding with the small business. We are in a pandemic and I’m not gonna support a rich white Karen over a small business,” another Twitter user said.

In a follow-up Instagram Story in which Lovato shared another one of her private messages with The Bigg Chill, the singer can be seen giving the frozen yogurt shop advice.

“I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar free options and vegan options are for that,” Lovato wrote. “Labeling the snacks for celiac or diabetes or vegans. When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs.”

“I think clear messaging would be more beneficial for everyone,” she added. “You aren’t wrong for catering to many different needs but it’s not about excluding one demographic to cater to others.”

