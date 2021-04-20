Demi Lovato Continues Attack On L.A. Frozen Yogurt Shop, Offers Branding Help So She Can ‘Feel Safe Going in There’

“Impeach Trump” songstress Demi Lovato double down on her recent attack of an L.A. frozen yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, for offering “diet foods” in its store. The left-wing pop star said in an Instagram rant on Monday that she wants to work with the company to change its branding so that she can “feel safe going in there.”

Addressing her 102 million followers on Instagram, Lovato said when she publicly lectured the frozen yogurt shop, she was only trying “to make a point,” because she saw branding “that didn’t sit right with me.”

The singer explained that when she went to The Bigg Chill to order frozen yogurt, she became triggered “after seeing so much diet stuff and health food stuff” in the store.

As someone who has struggled with anorexia, “froyo was something that I would go to because it was low in calorie, and it just felt safe to me,” Lovato said.

“So that’s why I’m super sensitive when I walk into a froyo place and I see diet stuff, like, I’m gonna be protective,” Lovato elaborated. “I’m protective of the little girl inside of me that didn’t get that representation at a young age, of someone saying, ‘All of this diet stuff is not okay, you’re worth more than that.'”

“I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted, and then I had a hard time the rest of the weekend,” she continued.

The Bigg Chill responded to Lovato’s criticism on Sunday by explaining to the singer that the shop offers food items for people with diabetes and celiac disease, as well as options for vegans.

In her Instagram video on Monday, Lovato suggested The Bigg Chill clearly label its items “celiac” or “vegan,” as she had mistaken them for diet foods.

“I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people, but I’m not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers,” she said. “I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me. My intuition said, ‘Speak up about this,’ so I did. And I feel good about that.”

Lovato said she doesn’t feel good about “how the message has gotten misconstrued,” and offered to to work with The Big Chill on its branding.

“I will do whatever I can to work with this froyo shop — if they want to — to help align the messaging, so where I feel safe going in there, and I can eat the froyo that I went in there for,” Lovato said. “My intentions were not to come in and bully a small business. I walked in, and was so triggered, that I left without froyo, and it made me really sad.”

“Being a celebrity is exhausting sometimes,” she said.

