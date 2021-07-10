Hilaria Baldwin Slammed for Claiming Culture Can Be ‘Fluid’: ‘The Rachel Dolezal of the Hamptons’

Hilaria Baldwin (born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston), the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, was slammed on social media for claiming that culture is “allowed to be fluid,” and that her culture is “multi” and “very valid” in an Instagram caption explaining what she told her family about their background.

Baldwin issued an apology earlier this year, attempting to atone for years of claiming to be of Spanish heritage. She wrote Thursday in an Instagram post that “culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID,” and said it can “feel hard to belong” when you are “multi.”

Baldwin further lamented the feeling that “you will never quite fit in,” as well as the feeling of having “to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you.”

She also said that people with multi cultures are “valid, worthy,” and “don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable ‘prove it’ conversation.”

Last year, Baldwin fell under scrutiny following accusations that she appropriated Spanish culture by faking her accent, heritage, and first name. She also lost a brand partnership with Cuties Baby Care.

The New York Post roasted Baldwin, in a headline calling her “the Rachel Dolezal of the Hamptons.”

Users quickly took to social media to slam Baldwin for her recent Instagram post.

“No matter how many ways Hilaria Baldwin tries to explain herself, I will never not laugh about her claiming not to know the word for cucumber,” one user said, referring to when Baldwin appeared to pretend to forget the English word for “cucumber” during an appearance on NBC’s Today Show. There fake accent compilations.

“Alec Baldwin’s wife uses the language of marginalized people to present herself as a victim after she was accused of cultural appropriation. Hilaria Baldwin claims ‘fluid’ identity, decries ‘labels’ to justify presenting as a Spanish immigrant,” one Twitter user reacted.

“It was hard growing up in a $4 million dollar home in Boston?” another Twitter user inquired, referring to the city in which Baldwin was born, as people had previously believed she hailed from Spain.

“every time I read about Hilaria Baldwin I wonder what it would be like if I decided to tastelessly play up the fact that I’m 1/8 Egyptian,” another tweeted.

I've been obsessed with Hilaria Baldwin for awhile, she is so representative of a certain kind of wealthy, middle-class white woman who seeks out cultural affectations to approximate a personality because they lack any defining character otherwise. Who is Hilary without "Hilaria" — amil (@amil) July 9, 2021

“I’ve been following the #hilariabaldwin grift since It was exposed. Her Instagram posts have now changed from bemusing fodder to vile reprehension,” another wrote.

“Millions of Europeans now get to count as multicultural and culturally ‘fluid’ because of their summer vacations in Spain,” another Twitter user commented.

“Cancel [Hilaria Baldwin] — ‘culturally fluid’? No. She is just a privileged liar,” another tweeted.

