Actor Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Charges of Crimes Against a Child

Former child television star Jared Bell — also known as Drake Bell — who starred in the popular Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh, was sentenced Monday to two years of probation in Cleveland, Ohio, after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges involving an underage girl.

Bell was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service in California by Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick during a court hearing in Cleveland, according to a report by Associated Press.

The 35-year-old actor pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

“I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong — I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention,” Bell said before sentencing, according to Associated Press.

The victim, who is now 19, reportedly said that Bell had begun grooming her when she was 12 years old. The young woman recalled initially enjoying her online conversations with the actor, but said that his messages became “blatantly sexual” after she turned 15.

The victim said at that point, Bell’s comments made her feel uncomfortable but that she felt trapped because she “idolized” the actor.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” the woman said. “I would have done anything for him.”

The woman also mentioned that she and the actor had exchanged explicit photos over the internet, and that Bell — who she called a “pedophile” and a “coward” — had engaged in sexual conduct with her on several occasions, including at a concert venue in Cleveland, Ohio, and at a hotel.

Last month, Bell’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt reacted to the actor being arrested and charged with crimes against a child, stating, “I told you so.”

“Not gonna be like told you so, but….” Lingafelt, a musician who now goes by the name Jimi Ono, wrote on social media, sharing photos of news headlines about Bell being arrested.

