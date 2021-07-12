‘Jackass’ Star Bitten by Shark During Stunt for Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

One of the Jackass team’s newest members, Sean McInerney, suffered a brutal shark bite to the hand during a stunt that went wrong for the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week program.

The stunt originally featured McInerney, also Known as “Poopie,” riding a wakeboard over shark-infested waters. But in a last-minute change, they added a ramp to literally “jump the shark.” Unfortunately, McInerney didn’t stick the landing coming off the ramp and fell off the board into the shark-infested waters, according to the Daily Mail.

The stuntman was immediately beset by the sharks and one bit down into McInerney’s hand causing serious damage to blood vessels and tendons. Fortunately, the rescue crew quickly pulled the stunt man out of the water before any other bites could occur.

“He would be fucking dead if they didn’t dive on him as fast as they did. Jesus, he got wrecked by a shark! For a Shark Week episode!” one Jackass cast member told the media.

“It’s a reminder that yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard. And this could happen, of course,” he said. “It’s either, like, everything’s okay or this happens. And hopefully it’s always everything’s okay, everything’s okay. But then… you know, this time it’s not okay,” star Chris Pontius added.

“Our new @jackassworld star, @Poopiesgram , gets his hand mangled by a shark on our Jackass #SharkWeek special tonight at 10pm on @Discovery (already streaming now on @discoveryplus ). Let’s go!!!,” Jackass star Steve-O tweeted, sharing an image of the mangled hand.

***GRAPHIC PHOTO***

After emerging from the hospital, McInerney said, “I definitely got a degree in shark college there. I knew there was a chance I was going to get bit by a shark, but I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

McInerney added that he doesn’t blame the sharks. “I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime,” he said.

McInerney required surgery to reattach tendons and two arteries in the shark bitten hand. It remains to be seen how much use he will regain after healing and physical therapy.

