Andy Garcia Calls for Demise of Communist Regime in Cuba: ’62 Years of Tyranny and Repression Must End’

Hollywood star Andy Garcia has voiced his support for protestors in Cuba while condemning the Castro regime, saying the more than six decades of Communist dictatorship must come to an end. The Godfather III actor is one of a handful of Cuban-American celebrities — including Gloria Estefan and Eva Mendes — to publicly comment on the demonstrations currently underway on the island nation.

Andy Garcia used words stronger than those of the Biden administration to call for an end to the Communist regime.

“62 years of tyranny and repression must end,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “We stand with our Cuban brothers fighting for their most basic human rights. Liberty from the Castro regime is upon us. Let the fight be fueled by truth, compassion, and the absolute right of a every human to be free. Viva Cuba Libre!

Other Cuban-American celebrities expressed their support for protestors but didn’t explicitly call for an end to Communist rule.

Pop superstar Gloria Estefan posted an Instagram message saying “the Cuban people are reaching their breaking point! I stand with them as I always have!”

Actress and model Eva Mendes wrote “Vive Cuba Libre!” in an Instagram post.

Singer Camila Cabello wrote: “Our brave people took the streets to protest for this humanitarian crisis and the people of Cuba need our help urgently.”

Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino took a somewhat stronger position against Cuba’s Communist regime, writing “Abajo la dictadura,” or “Down with the dictatorship.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com