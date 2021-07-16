Hollywood Producer Indicted on Money Laundering, International Prostitution Charges

Hollywood producer Dillon D. Jordon has been indicted and accused of running an international prostitution and money laundering scheme, a report says.

Jordon, who produced movies including Skin and The Kindergarten Teacher, was arrested on Thursday and prosecutors charged that he used his production company, PaperChase Films, as a front for criminal acts, the Associated Press reported.

The 49-year-old producer is charged with operating a prostitution ring from 2010 through 2017 and arranging for women to travel around the U.S. and numerous countries to meet clients for sex. He is also accused of sending photos of his prostitutes and discussing fees with clients via email.

The indictment claims that Jordan “primarily managed the finances of the prostitution business through two front companies incorporated in California, including a purported party and event planning company … and movie production company.”

The court documents add that Jordan used various bank accounts for these purposes. Additionally, many women were paid with checks from these accounts, with the payments fraudulently defined as remuneration for “modeling fees, appearance fees, consulting fees, massage therapy fees, and house party fees, among other things.”

Dillon is also charged with violating the Mann Act, a law that covers human trafficking and prostitution.

The documents also claim that Dillon goes by a host of aliases, including Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler.

At an initial court appearance in Riverside, California, Jordan appeared by video and was ordered released on $150,000 bail.

Dillon was an executive producer of 2018’s The Kid, starring Ethan Hawke. He also produced the Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael Garcia Bernal film The Kindergarten Teacher. And one of his most recent projects was the film One Nation Under God, starring Kevin Sorbo and Antonia Sabato Jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

