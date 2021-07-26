X-Men: Apocalypse star Alexandra Shipp insists that actor Sean Penn is saving lives by barring workers from movie sets unless they are vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Shipp was approached by TMZ on Friday at LAX, where she was asked to react to Sean Penn refusing to set foot on a movie set where unvaccinated people are allowed in, to which the actress responded, “Good for him.”

When TMZ asked if she believed that this is the future of filming movies, Shipp said, “I certainly hope so.”

“There’s too many people on set. There are always way too many people,” the actress continued. “People need to be vaccinated. They need to quit playing.”

“And I think that it’s great that he’s taking a stand, he’s saving people’s lives by doing that,” she added.

Penn is reportedly refusing to return to the set of his upcoming Starz anthology series Gaslit until everyone in the production has received the coronavirus vaccine. The TV show is a modern-day version of Watergate.

Penn recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival in France where he presented his latest movie Flag Day in the official competition.

During a festival press conference, the actor bizarrely claimed the Trump administration’s coronavirus policies were no better than “gunning down” vulnerable communities “from a turret at the White House.”

