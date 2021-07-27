Report: Obama Sets Celebrity Studded 60th Birthday Bash at $11 Million Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

Former President Barack Obama is reportedly preparing to throw a large, lavish, celebrity-filled affair at his $11.75 million mansion in Martha’s Vineyard for his 60th birthday, sources told The Hill.

Dozens of guests will reportedly gather at the Obamas’ mansion, which they purchased in 2019. According to The Hill, Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney are among the gilded guests — both of whom happened to campaign for Obama before or during his presidency.

“It’s going to be big,” said one source told The Hill.

Other A-listers and friends of the Obamas have reportedly been invited to celebrate his birthday on August 4, though the source did not name them.

Obama has a history of hosting lavish birthday bashes surrounded by adoring friends — no matter what circumstances are plaguing the outside world. On his 50th birthday in 2011, he attended a gala celebration in Chicago — it was the Dow’s worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Attendees paid $35,800 a ticket to bask in the light of their Messiah, and to mingle with musical stars Herbie Hancock and OK Go,” Breitbart News previously reported.

Celebrities like “Jay-Z and Stevie Wonder, actor Tom Hanks, comedian Chris Rock and basketball legends Charles Barkley and Grant Hill” were guests at the party.

This year, guests are being asked to have a Chinese coronavirus test before attending the soiree.

The party is planned despite warnings from fretting health officials and politicians who say coronavirus cases have nearly doubled in New York State this past week.