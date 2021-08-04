‘Friends’ Star Jennifer Aniston Says She Cut Ties with ‘a Few People’ over Vaccination Status

Losing friends? Actress Jennifer Aniston said she cut ties with “a few people” over their coronavirus vaccination status, and insisted that people have a “moral” and “professional” obligation to share whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she revealed in InStyle’s September cover interview, before expanding on her reasons for cutting off contacts:

I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.

Aniston has long been an enthusiastic supporter of coronavirus restrictions.

The Golden Globe winner last June pleaded with her 37.7 million followers to wear a mask. “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Friends star revealed she received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on May 7.

Despite her entreaties, it appears some Americans are choosing to live with the risk and not get vaccinated.

Nolte: "Those who choose not to get vaccinated are almost no threat to those of us who are vaccinated, and yet they are the ongoing targets of the left’s rising bigotry, hate, and social exclusion." https://t.co/mWkbSMOPaM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, as of the latest polling, 47 percent of whites are vaccinated, and 62 percent of Asians, but Hispanics sit at a much lower 39 percent, and blacks at an even lower 34 percent.

That means that 66 percent of blacks and 61 percent of Hispanics, clear majorities, will bear the brunt of vaccinations laws, mandates, and policies as enthusiastically embraced by Aniston and her Hollywood cohorts.

Aniston recently told People magazine about the importance she’s found in meditating “every day” as the pandemic continues.

“I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess,” she said in June. “And I believe in humanity, even though there’s so much to discourage us from believing in it — but I do.”