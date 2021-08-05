Meet the Left-Wing Elites, Activists, Politicians Pushing Meghan Markle’s Working Women ‘40×40’ Initiative

David Ng

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle delivered a video address from her palatial California mansion launching her “40×40” initiative to recruit 40 friends who pledge to volunteer 40 minutes of their time to mentoring women who are returning to the workforce post-pandemic.

Some of the 40 people the Duchess of Sussex has chosen to lead the working women effort are among a who’s who of leftist Hollywood celebrities, left-wing tech elites , and Democratic Party leaders.

Each person received a branded t-shirt with the message: “For women who give everything. We give our time. Are you in?” An accompanying note explaining the project was reportedly signed “As Ever, Meghan.”

Other participants reportedly include Facebook COO and Democratic booster Sheryl Sandberg; pop star Adele; feminist Gloria Steinem; actress Priyanka Chopra; and actress Melissa McCarthy.

“Anti-racist” author and activist Ibram X. Kendi

A celebrity academic, Kendi’s “anti-racism” teachings helped propel him to Time magazine’s lis of one of the country’s 100 most influential people. He called for the creation of a new federal government branch called the Department of Anti-Racism, attacked Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for adopting two black children, and said the term  “legal vote” is “functionally racist.”

Netflix is teaming up with Kendi to create a slate of new programming that will include an animated series based on Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, his recent book for toddlers.

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

Former NBC News anchor Katie Couric

Actress and Democratic booster Sarah Paulson

Actress and Democratic National Convention host Tracee Ellis Ross. 

Ross joined an Alyssa Milano-led effort in 2019 to threaten a boycott over Georgia’s newly passed Heartbeat legislation.

Actress Gabrielle Union.

The Bad Boys 2 star was among the many Hollywood elites to sign onto a statement from the Black Artists for Freedom — “a collective of black workers in the culture industries” — calling for abolishing police and “the complete dismantling of the racist prison-industrial system.”

Princess Eugenie

