To celebrate her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle delivered a video address from her palatial California mansion launching her “40×40” initiative to recruit 40 friends who pledge to volunteer 40 minutes of their time to mentoring women who are returning to the workforce post-pandemic.

Some of the 40 people the Duchess of Sussex has chosen to lead the working women effort are among a who’s who of leftist Hollywood celebrities, left-wing tech elites , and Democratic Party leaders.

Each person received a branded t-shirt with the message: “For women who give everything. We give our time. Are you in?” An accompanying note explaining the project was reportedly signed “As Ever, Meghan.”

Other participants reportedly include Facebook COO and Democratic booster Sheryl Sandberg; pop star Adele; feminist Gloria Steinem; actress Priyanka Chopra; and actress Melissa McCarthy.

“Anti-racist” author and activist Ibram X. Kendi

A celebrity academic, Kendi’s “anti-racism” teachings helped propel him to Time magazine’s lis of one of the country’s 100 most influential people. He called for the creation of a new federal government branch called the Department of Anti-Racism, attacked Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for adopting two black children, and said the term “legal vote” is “functionally racist.”

Netflix is teaming up with Kendi to create a slate of new programming that will include an animated series based on Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, his recent book for toddlers.

About 1.8 million fewer women were employed in May 2021 compared to February 2020, before COVID-19 swept across the country. Let’s support women as they reenter the workforce. #40×40https://t.co/k3UJennJPH — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 5, 2021

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

To celebrate the 40th birthday of my friend Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, I’m donating 40 minutes of mentorship to a woman reentering the workforce. Commit 40 minutes to service or mentorship today, and we can help ignite a wave of change. https://t.co/3RBH4bB4LS #40×40 pic.twitter.com/GZPgA8Quzo — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 4, 2021

Former NBC News anchor Katie Couric

I am thrilled to support Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, on her 40th birthday by donating 40 minutes of service to help support women reentering the workforce. If you can, please join me and commit 40 minutes to community service or mentorship. Happy Birthday, Meghan! #40×40 pic.twitter.com/Sawmt2OR40 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 4, 2021

Actress and Democratic booster Sarah Paulson

Actress and Democratic National Convention host Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ross joined an Alyssa Milano-led effort in 2019 to threaten a boycott over Georgia’s newly passed Heartbeat legislation.

Actress Gabrielle Union.

The Bad Boys 2 star was among the many Hollywood elites to sign onto a statement from the Black Artists for Freedom — “a collective of black workers in the culture industries” — calling for abolishing police and “the complete dismantling of the racist prison-industrial system.”

Princess Eugenie

Family support from Princess Eugenie, who took to Instagram to wish happy birthday to “dear Meghan” and pledge mentoring time to help the duchess’s Archewell initiative helping women reentering the workforce. #40×40 pic.twitter.com/QtA8y5ZljL — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 4, 2021