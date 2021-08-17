Lil Wayne Pledges Financial Support for New Orleans Officer Who Saved His Life

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne revealed to fans that at age 12 he attempted to commit suicide. Police officer Robert Hoobler rushed to his side and saved his life. Since then, the rapper has promised to financially support Hoobler, should he ever find himself in need.

Lil Wayne, whose full name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., revealed his story this month in a candid interview in which he credited New Orleans Police officer Robert Hoobler for being the one officer on the scene 26 years ago who cared for him as he suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest.

Wayne said that he shot himself and when police arrived all but “Uncle Bob” began tossing the place looking for drugs or other firearms. Officer Hoobler began administering medical aid, Lil Wayne recalled, instead of looking for contraband as he bled.

Watch below:

“I pulled the trigger. [I shot] in my chest. I aimed for my heart, didn’t feel a thing though. So I wasn’t going through any pain, it was the shock. I woke up to the police knocking, that’s what woke me up. It took too long to die,” Wayne explained.

“The blood was pouring out of my chest so much that it made it easy for me to slide with my shirt on the wood across the floor. I made it all the way there. All the energy I had left was to kick the door,” he continued. “I was spitting all in his face, blood and everything and all I was trying to tell was I’m not a baby. He kept saying, ‘Do you not see the fucking baby on the ground with a hole in his chest?'”

“He was screaming at them… and he must’ve been the boss because they all came in the room and was like, ‘Oh sorry boss, we called the ambulance’ and he was like, ‘I don’t give a fuck.'”

Lil Wayne also credited god with being on his side during the attempted suicide. But as to the valiant officer Hoobler, Wayne said he met the officer years after the suicide call.

“I met him years later and he said to me, ‘I’m just happy to see I saved a life that mattered.'”

As to that offer of financial assistance, officer Hoobler has yet to ask the rapper for his help. But on Tuesday, Hoobler did mention to TMZ that there has been some talk of his joining Lil Wayne’s team in “some sort of administrative capacity.”

