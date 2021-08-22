Rock Band Spoon Cancels Concert over Iowa’s Vaccine Passport Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s vaccine passport ban.

The band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 Des Moines show, The Des Moines Register reported. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon wrote in the Instagram post.