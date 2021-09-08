Rapper Drake Under Fire for Sampling R. Kelly as Singer’s Sex Trafficking Trial Proceeds

Rapper Drake is facing backlash for a sample credited to R&B singer R. Kelly — who is currently on trial for allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and child pornography — on his new song, “TSU.”

Drake released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, which features artists such as Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and more — as well as samples from artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Montell Jordan, among others, according to a report by NME.

But it was one sample in particular that raised eyebrows — Drake’s sample of “Half On A Baby” by R. Kelly, who is currently on trial, and who prosecutors recently described as a “predator” who used his fame to groom minors for sex.

R. Kelly is also a credited songwriter on the track.

The rapper’s producer, Noah “40” Shebib, responded to the backlash in a statement on Instagram, explaining that they were “forced to license” the R. Kelly song in order to include DJ OG Ron C’s voice in it.

The producer added that the R. Kelly song “has no significance,” and that “you can’t even hear” it that well in the background.

“On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background,” Shebib wrote. “It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present.”

“But if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it,” he added. “Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist.”

On Friday, a woman testified at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial that the singer paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit she brought accusing him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing that he had it.

Another of the singer’s accusers recently told a jury that R. Kelly kept a gun by his side while he berated her before forcing her to give him oral sex.

