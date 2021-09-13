Fashion Notes: Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Channels Menstrual Cycle at Met Gala

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, arrived at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art seemingly on Monday channeling a menstrual cycle and donning a unibrow.

You’re probably thinking the same thing I am. What is Ms. Emhoff doing at the Met Gala? Is she a big donor to the Anna Wintour Costume Center? Likely not. Is she a smashing Hollywood beauty? Hardly.

Her only claim to fame thus far seems to be that she’s the vice president’s stepdaughter who landed a modeling contract following last January’s presidential inauguration. It’s all very Megan McCain. These days she has a knitwear line.

Ms. Emhoff spoke to the New York Times, which featured her for a glowing write-up (shocked!), about her Met Gala ensemble, which is Stella McCartney … for Adidas.

According to Ms. Emhoff, her menstrual cycle bodysuit with Sporty Spice parachute pants and netted tennis shoes is all about comfort. You don’t say! Apparently it’s “partially made” from recyclables.

“I’m someone who’s really passionate about comfort,” Ms. Emhoff told the Times. “Even though this is the Met, everyone is allowed to still feel comfortable in their own skin, their own style. There’s no playbook to how you dress to this.”

I imagine this look is some sort of longwinded deconstructionist commentary on women’s anatomy or sexual liberation or ovaries or heart disease or whatever else the Buschwick kids are talking about these days.

All I know is that the fashion gods never intended the Met Gala to become this, I promise. Don’t blame them, it’s Anna Wintour fault!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.