Hollywood Celebrities Rally in Support of IATSE Union Amid Looming Strike

Hollywood celebrities from Seth Rogen to Ben Stiller have voiced support for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) as the major union prepares to potentially strike should they fail to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

As talks between IATSE — which represents below-the-line industry talent — and AMPTP continue to break down, a strike seems all the more likely as the voting deadline of October 1 looms ever closer.

I stand with IATSE! Join me by signing ⤵️https://t.co/WL6zzobmmn https://t.co/hDhcL5FeDp — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 25, 2021

There are so many talented humans who make the movies and TV shows we love! You may not see them on screen but they are the magic makers and the glue that holds any set together. I urge the #IATSE to hear them. And I stand with my brothers & sisters in this strike #IASolidarity — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2021

#IASolidarity we all need to sign this. Their lives depend on it. https://t.co/tI3uvZugPz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) September 24, 2021

I'm a TV showrunner, I'm currently in production, and I stand with @IATSE. Our crews are asking for no more than weekends off, a good night's sleep, and a living wage. That the AMPTP is unwilling to provide that bare minimum tells you everything you need to know. Give 'em hell. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 21, 2021

Should the strike be made official on October 4, the film and television industry will be brought to a near standstill — a display unseen since the writer’s strike of 2007.

Leading up to the vote, several other unions — SAG, DGA, Teamsters — have voiced support for IATSE, whose workers demand shorter working hours and allotted time for meal breaks among a litany of grievances.

Noone wants a strike. @IATSE is being forced to consider it by negotiators for the AMPTP who refuse to even discuss guaranteed meal breaks or 10 hour turnarounds. That's nuts. If you make a living in front of a camera, now is the time to speak for the people who make it possible. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 21, 2021

Film crews work harder than most people outside the biz would ever imagine. Relentless long hrs under the $$ pressure to get it done right & right now. Not letting my @IATSE colleagues down is part of what drives me on a set. Matriculate that ball down the field. With them 100%. https://t.co/db6abZDxWh — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 21, 2021

The crews are the backbones of our industry. First ones in, last ones out. They deserve safe conditions and attainable health care. I stand with @IATSE. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 23, 2021

Individual celebrities, most of whom publicly support leftist causes, have vocally backed IATSE, hailing the collection of craftsmen, artisans, and crewmembers as the lifeblood of the film and television industry.

Think what you will of Hollywood but @IATSE is the working-class lifeblood of this industry. Please support: #IATSESolidarity #iatsestrike pic.twitter.com/ZpD1jQGXRa — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) September 24, 2021

Our films and movies literally would not exist without our crews, and our crews deserve better. pic.twitter.com/hFMCmWzUVT — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 22, 2021

I stand with @IATSE THIS THIS THIS https://t.co/9d9fLL6s7w — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 21, 2021

100 percent standing in solidarity with @IATSE Please learn about the fight of the most fundamentally important people in film/tv who make the entire machine run. Without them we are and we have nothing. https://t.co/t3Jbre9xtD — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 21, 2021

I just spent 9 months working with an incredibly hard working crew of film makers through very challenging conditions. Totally support them in fighting for better conditions.#IATSE — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021

Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE. Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary. #IALivingWage #IASolidarity https://t.co/9I5lBTFnnF 1st 2 arrive/Last 2 leave! — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) September 22, 2021

I stand with all these folks who make the magic happen. They deserve safe and fair working conditions. pic.twitter.com/aBWM4fJasm — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 23, 2021

Members of IATSE carry shows on their shoulders-literally. They haul sets, equipment, designs, at all hours in all weather. They are the 1st in & last out. They’re owed livable wages & hours, & we owe them our unwavering support. Without them, there is no show. #IASolidarity #SVU pic.twitter.com/UE0omrQK2n — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) September 23, 2021

Of course, I stand with IATSE. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 21, 2021

The first priority of every showrunner is to protect your crew and support staff. No one works harder. I have your back, @IATSE. Today and always. #IASolidarity pic.twitter.com/pwmhvxaIuh — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) September 21, 2021

IATSE is our brother union. Their members are out there with us everyday doing the less glamorous work so that we can do ours. We stand with them.#IATSE — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

RTing this right now from a film set where IATSE crew is getting it done with grace and precision — and incorporating Covid protocols that make the work that much harder. This is a profitable industry. They should get what they need and deserve. #IATSESolidarity https://t.co/kgbyu2wlNI — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 23, 2021

I stand with @IATSE! None of the movies or TV you love would be possible without the members of the IATSE union — people deserve living wages and abundant time to rest. So many people that make your favorite content possible are being treated unfairly. #IASolidarity https://t.co/2rhHvfEzdz — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 23, 2021

I stand with my @IATSE friends & colleagues who work on our shows’ crews. None of what you see would be possible if it weren’t for the skill, talent, & work ethic of these folks. They’ve been expected to sacrifice their well-being for far too long. #IASolidarity #IAStrike https://t.co/QJScp1AsRg — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) September 21, 2021

Totally down with IATSE and the hardworking people who make it happen every day https://t.co/u9lci8GoxC — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 24, 2021