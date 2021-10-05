Jennifer Aniston Backs Leftists Protesting Texas Heartbeat Law: ‘No Uterus, No Opinion’

Far-left actress Jennifer Aniston took a swipe at the Texas Heartbeat Law in a story to her 38 million Instagram followers this week, repeating a phrase used by her Friends character Rachel, “No uterus, no opinion.”

The famed Friends star’s story featured an iconic scene in the series, where her character Rachel snaps at Ross, the father of her child, telling him “no uterus, no opinion.” She shared a moment from that scene at wrote, “I repeat……No uterus, no opinion.”

Notably, it was nine male justices on the Supreme Court who decided Roe v. Wade, making abortion legal.

Aniston also shared an image of a woman holding a sign reading, “Texas won’t make a 12 year old wear a mask to school but they will force her to have a baby.” She added the caption, “Keep fighting.”

Then, in another post, she shared an image of an activist sign reading, “Texas: Where a virus has reproductive rights and a woman doesn’t.”

The Apple TV Morning Show star’s posts coincide with the Women’s March which took place over the weekend, occurring across the country and in D.C., where groups marched and called for “abortion justice.”

“When the Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block Texas’s abortion ban, they effectively took the next step towards overturning Roe v. Wade,” the Women’s March website stated.

Tomorrow's the day. 650+ rallies. All 50 states. Join over 105,000 people nationwide at a #RallyForAbortionJustice and send a clear message that we won't tolerate attacks on abortion access. Find a rally near you: https://t.co/dInZFYF0Kd pic.twitter.com/gRM5TmhXyw — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 1, 2021

Leftist celebrities Amy Schumer and a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence were among those who protested for the murder of unborn children during a pro-abortion rally in New York City over the weekend.

Weeks ago, Texas became the first state in the nation to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, triggering an outcry from left-wing activists.