Nolte: GLAAD, Hollywood Producer Call for Blacklisting of Dave Chappelle

The far-left fascists at GLAAD are openly calling for comedian Dave Chappelle to be blacklisted over his latest Netflix tour de force, The Closer. During his 75-minute comedy special, Chappelle pokes fun at everyone, including gays and transsexuals. He also declares himself a believer in the idea that your assigned sex is your assigned sex, which also puts him on the side of science and biology.

At the same time, he never questions anyone’s humanity, never questions their personal lifestyle choices. He does what true comedians do: right now the fascist gay mafia is the most powerful group in American politics and culture, and comedians are supposed to bring the powerful down a notch.

Nothing he said was out of bounds. But the fascist gay mafia still wants him blacklisted.

We’ll start with the worst of the worst, GLAAD.

“Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities,” GLAAD tweeted Wednesday. “Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

GLAAD is openly calling for Chappelle to be “de-platformed,” which is Newspeak for “canceled,” which is Newspeak for “blacklisted.”

In other words, either Chappelle says what the fascist gay mafia wants him to say, tells the jokes the fascist gay mafia wants him to tell, or he loses his ability to make a living.

Jaclyn Moore, a biological man who identifies as a woman, is also the producer of Netflix’s Dear White People. This fascist is obviously calling for Netflix to stop doing business with Chappelle by announcing his own blacklist Netflix.

In a series of crybaby tweets, the left-wing fascist wrote:

I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most’s Pride week. It’s a network that’s been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I’ve loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.

This is straight-up McCarthyism… Even though no one in the country holds more political power than gays, the so-called leaders of this group want to be inoculated from satire and ridicule, and if they are not inoculated from satire, your career will be destroyed and your livelihood taken away from you.

These people are fucking monsters, not because they are gay or trans or guys in dresses… They are fucking monsters because they are fucking monsters.

Everyone in the media and Hollywood who believes in free speech, expression, artistic freedom; who holds sacred the idea of mocking the powerful, should be standing up for Dave Chappelle right now. But they won’t because both the media and Hollywood are littered with two kinds of people: fascists and quislings.

