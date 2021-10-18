Report: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Nosedive Continues with New Low

NBC’s Saturday Night Live has reportedly experienced another ratings disaster, with this weekend’s episode featuring host Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug hitting a new low.

Deadline reported the episode drew a 3.4 household Live + Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets, down from last week’s show, which was hosted by Kim Kardashian West, which had a 3.8 rating.

The latest episode, which featured a surprise appearance by Daniel Craig, set a new low in metered market households and matched the disappointing ratings for the last two episodes of SNL’s previous season as well as the current season’s premiere two weeks ago, according to the report.

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, SNL‘s 47th season premiere earlier this month attracted fewer than half the number of viewers who tuned in to last year’s season premiere.

SNL has struggled with ratings as the show continues to embrace left-wing politics. While the series relentlessly ridiculed former President Donald Trump, it has gone easy on President Joe Biden by soft-pedaling his disastrous handling of the border crisis and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

New cast member James Austin Johnson impersonated Biden in this season’s opener in a sketch that lampooned divisions in the Democratic Party, targeting Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

