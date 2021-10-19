Barack Obama Teams with Celebrities for YouTube Climate Special to ‘Celebrate Mother Earth’

Former President Barack Obama is teaming up with celebrities for YouTube Originals’ Dear Earth special meant to “celebrate Mother Earth.” The special will also feature left-wing pop star Billie Eilish, South Korean K-pop group Blackpink, Jaden Smith, the Muppets, and SpongeBob SquarePants, among others.

Obama is expected to deliver a keynote address as part of Dear Earth, which will include 100 minutes highlighting “how we should be solving climate problems,” and will be “sprinkled with musical performances,” according to YouTube Originals.

“You can imagine something different,” Obama is heard saying in a promotional clip for the 100-minute special, which will premier on Saturday.

Watch Below:

“Celebrate Mother Earth — the only known entity to actually birth the human race — with this special YouTube Original that highlights how we should be solving climate problems,” YouTube Originals said. “Dear Earth shows us the latest in innovation, technology, and the sustainable revolution that’s about to take place.”

Others expected to participate in the program include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Brazilian singer Anitta, Tinashe, and rapper-actor Lil Dicky.

Kermit the Frog will reportedly be giving the opening address.

Last year, Obama claimed that climate change will be worse than the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve all had to adapt to cope with a pandemic,” the ex-president wrote on Twitter. “Climate change will force far harsher changes on our kids.”

We've all had to adapt to cope with a pandemic. Climate change will force far harsher changes on our kids. All of us should follow the young people who've led the efforts to protect our planet for generations, and demand more of our leaders at every level. https://t.co/uNueQl5bNX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

In 2017, Obama insisted that people eating more steaks was causing a dramatic rise in climate emissions.

That same year, the ex-president lamented in front of some 800 French CEOS, celebrities and public officials at an invitation-only conference in France that there was “a temporary absence of American leadership” on climate change under then-President Donald Trump.

But while Obama lectures the people on climate change, he also enjoys jetting to Europe — and hopping in an SUV in a 14 car convoy — to give his doomsday speeches.

