Alec Baldwin Hounded for Anti-Gun Activism, Old Tweet Asking ‘How It Must Feel to Wrongfully Kill Someone’

After he discharged a gun on a movie set Thursday resulting in the death of one crew member and the injury of another, actor Alec Baldwin is now getting trolled on social media for his anti-gun activism and an old tweet in which he wondered “how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone.”

Alec Baldwin, who mercilessly mocked President Donald Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, has not been charged with any crimes, but the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, Sheriff said the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust, a western that Baldwin is producing and starring in.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was hit with a live round and taken to an area hospital where she later died. Director Joel Souza was injured and also taken to a hospital. He has since been released, according to a tweet from actress Frances Fisher, who is also starring in the movie.

Baldwin has a history of anti-gun activism, arguing that the Second Amendment needs to be “rethought.”

“The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that buys you all the guns you want. The law needs to be rethought,” he tweeted in 2018, in response to a NRATV ad calling out “every Hollywood phony” and members of the “lying media.”

I see that @DLoesch wants to “take back the truth.”

And she doesn’t care how many dead bodies she has to step over in that pursuit.

The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that buys you all the guns you want.

That law needs to be rethought. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) March 5, 2018

Following Thursday’s shooting death, people on social media began trolling Baldwin over his stance on the Second Amendment.

Alec Baldwin just lost the privilege to lecture Americans about guns or the Second Amendment ever again. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 22, 2021

Watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun and the second amendment 😂 — Michael Nelson (@realMNelson) October 22, 2021

In 2017, Baldwin tweeted about a fatal police shooting that took place in Huntington Beach, California. “I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone…” the actor wrote.

I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone…https://t.co/WE6QsAAXGI — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwln____) September 23, 2017

His speculation has now come back to haunt him.

Alec Baldwin now knows how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone. pic.twitter.com/Kyi2XcKY2P — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 22, 2021

Remember when Alec Baldwin tweeted, "I wonder what its like to wrongfully kill someone…"? pic.twitter.com/YI88L43y0L — Rochester Josh (@JashUKnowAndLuv) October 22, 2021

Alec Baldwin now knows the answer to his question. pic.twitter.com/HIt4RYX3yo — Undoomed (@Undoomed) October 22, 2021

