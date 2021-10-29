Arnold Schwarzenegger Rages: Leaders Who Oppose Woke Climate Orthodoxy ‘Stupid or Liars’

“They are liars, they are stupid. Or they don’t know how to do it, because we figured how to do it and it’s all about having the balls to do it,” he argued in challenging politicians who haven’t followed the same California model.

The former champion bodybuilder told the BBC he has reduced his meat intake by around three-quarters in the last few years in an effort to be kinder to the planet, but argues he is “gaining” as a result.

“Since eating more vegetables and plant-based foods my heart doctor said my arteries have stopped narrowing,” he said. “So how have I given up something? I gained my health, it gave me an extra two years.”

He expressed particular alarm about the air pollution and greenhouse gases coming from global shipping, and suggested the most important thing we can do as individuals to cut carbon is to shop local.

“Buy local products. Every time you buy something from overseas, that is evil for the environment – this is like the worst thing you can do.”

Schwarzenegger is no stranger to climate activism.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2017 he called for a “grassroots revolution” to continue the battle against global warming after then President Donald Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The actor urged citizens and elected officials to “rise up” and save Planet Earth from Trump’s predations.

“One man cannot destroy our progress, one man can’t stop our clean energy revolution, one man can’t go back in time. Only I can do that,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Like all the great movements in human history, our clean future starts with a grassroots movement in our communities, our cities and our states. We can’t leave it to Washington to lead. We need to do it ourselves.”

“You see, the people will rise up,” he said, adding “local and state governments will rise up … and fill the void you are creating. We need to do it ourselves.”

In 2019 the actor gushed over climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying he was “starstruck” after meeting her in California.

He then revealed he was loaning his electric Hummer vehicle to the teen so she could travel to Canada for a protest without relying on fossil fuel-powered transportation.