Jack Black Bashes Fossil Fuels as a Velociraptor in United Nations’s Global Warming Video

Jack Black is the latest Hollywood celebrity to attack fossil fuels, providing the voice of a talking velociraptor who chides the world about impending doom in the United Nations’ new global warming PSA.

The video, which was released this week, shows the dinosaur lecturing the U.N. General Assembly about the evils of fossil fuels, equating their use to the extinction of mankind.

Black also encourages countries to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to “rebuild your economies,” presumably without using oil, gas, and other traditional energy sources.

“Listen up people. I know a thing or two about extinction,” he said. “And let me tell you, and you’d kind of think this would be obvious, going extinct is a bad thing. And driving yourselves extinct? In 70 million years, that’s the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard! At least we had an asteroid. What’s your excuse?”

Watch below:

Black continued:

You’re headed for a climate disaster and yet every year, governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies. Imagine if we had spent hundreds of billions per year subsidizing giant meteors. That’s what you’re doing right now! Think of all the other things you could do with that money. Around the world people are living in poverty. Don’t you think helping them would make more senes than, I don’t know, paying for the demise of your entire species? Let me be real for second. You’ve got a huge opportunity right now, as you rebuild your economies and bounce back from this pandemic. This is humanity’s big chance! So here’s my wild idea: Don’t choose extinction. Save your species before it’s too late. It’s time for you humans to stop making excuses and start making changes.

The video, which climaxes with thunderous applause for itself, was made by the United Nations Development Programme, the U.N. division that is dedicated to addressing global poverty and promoting green development.

Jack Black, who campaigned against then-President Donald Trump, announced last year that he has decided to stop eating red meat in order to “limit catastrophic climate change,” swearing to make the switch to veggie burgers.

