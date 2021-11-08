Uproar on Set After ‘General Hospital’ Star Reposts Tweet Calling Rachel Levine a ‘Dude’

General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher apologized after being accused of reposting a “transphobic” tweet that called transgender Biden administration official Rachel Levine a “dude.”

Trans activists and some of Rademacher’s General Hospital cast mates took exception to the language that characterized Levine as a “dude.”

The actor, who has portrayed Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera since 1996, apologized saying that he should not have reposted the message originally written by podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey referring to a transgender woman as a “dude,” according to Deadline.

Rademacher said he intended to point out the “hypocrisy of the Left-Wing media,” but that he should have crossed out the word dude in his post. However, he also insisted, “I don’t think it’s okay to call a transgender an empowered woman because where does that leave women?”

The soap star was excoriated by fellow General Hospital cast member Cassandra James — a transgender actor — for posting the dude comment.

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor,” James, who plays Dr. Terry Randolph on the soap, tweeted to fans. “Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.”

Rademacher also apologized directly to James for his post about Levine.

“Cassandra, I apologize to you sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do,” Rademacher said.

To further illustrate his lack of transphobia, Rademacher added that when his son was three, he bought the boy a Disney princess dress because the child wanted to “look pretty.” He added, “I don’t think a transphobic dad would buy his son a Disney princess dress.”

Another cast member, Nancy Lee Grahn, even claimed that Rademacher has been fired from General Hospital, though there has been no confirmation of the claim.

Rademacher has drawn the ire of his fellow actors and producers of the soap opera before with his stance against forced vaccinations and his support for health care freedom.

