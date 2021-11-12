Benedict Cumberbatch is the latest Hollywood celebrity to shill for China’s Alibaba on “Singles’ Day” — China’s biggest shopping day of the year, akin to Black Friday in the U.S.

The Doctor Strange star put in a bizarre appearance that reportedly left some viewers more perplexed than starstruck.

Cumberbatch appeared Wednesday on Alibaba’s Singles’ Day Gala, an annual variety show that takes place the night before the big shopping day.

The show featured a group of Chinese celebrities attempting to solve puzzles to obtain a gift shipped from the future, according to a report from the site Radiichina. Cumberbatch played an apartment building superintendent who provides clues about the mysterious gift, but his performance consisted primarily of surreal non-sequiturs.

In the video, Cumberbatch referred to himself by his Mandarin nickname Juanfu, or “Curly Holmes,” a nod to his role in BBC’s Sherlock series.

Watch below:

His two-and-a-half-minute appearance disappointed some fans who had expected more. “Benedict’s screen time was shorter than his face length” is one of the Chinese hashtags circulating on Weibo, according to the report.

Alibaba’s Singles’ Day Gala has become a popular promotional stop for Hollywood celebrities looking to boost their cachet with Chinese audiences. Stars who’ve made appearances in recent years include singers Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey.

Cumberbatch is currently generating Hollywood awards buzz for his role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which Netflix will release in December.

