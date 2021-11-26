‘Censorship, Sexism, Ageism, Misogyny’: Madonna Goes to War with Instagram for Censoring Her Nipple Photos

Pop star Madonna, 63, slammed Instagram on Thursday for censoring a recent post in which she exposed her nipple for her 17 million followers to see.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram caption.

In the post, the “Like a Virgin” singer re-shared the photos, but this time, added a heart emoji over the images to censor her exposed nipples.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” Madonna continued. “As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!!”

“And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere,” the pop star pointed out. “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny.”

Madonna then used the moment to attack Thanksgiving, adding, “Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”

Madonna has been showing off her apparent lack of finesse in recent months.

Last month, the “Material Girl” singer was roasted by viewers of The Tonight Show after she crawled across host Jimmy Fallon’s desk, before flashing her buttocks to the audience.

Over the summer, Madonna made a surprise appearance at a “pride” party in Manhattan, where she was seen lying on a bar and caressing her leg, before standing up and singing one of her hits, “Hung Up.” In another video, the songstress could be seen grinding on an unidentifiable object, while the crowd cheers on.

