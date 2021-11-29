Actress Cate Blanchett on Climate Change: ‘We Need to Be F**king Scared … and Demand Change’

Actress Cate Blanchett is hitting the panic button on climate change, saying people need to be “scared” because it will motivate them to “do something about it.”

In an interview with Porter, the digital outlet of Net-A-Porter, the two-time Oscar-winning star said people are insufficiently concerned about global warming.

“Everyone is trying to be positive, talking about 1.5 degrees of global warming. But 1.5 would still be disastrous,” she told the outlet. “We need to be fucking scared… and demand change; be collectively courageous enough to face that fear and do something about it.”

She added: “I’m not giving up hope. As I say to my kids [on climate change], if we’re going out, how do we choose to go out? It’s a terrible conversation to have with your 13-year-old, isn’t it?”

Cate Blanchett was promoting her upcoming movies Don’t Look Up, a Netflix comedy about a comet heading for Earth, and Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley.

In her native Australia, the actress has faced criticism for her climate change activism.

Some politicians dubbed her “Carbon Cate” after she appeared in a commercial in 2011 advocating for a carbon tax being pushed by green activists. Proponents of the tax intended to make it more expensive for ordinary citizens and companies to use fossil fuels, though low-income households would receive assistance.

Watch below:

Critics accused Cate Blanchett of hypocrisy, noting her carbon footprint as a globetrotting celebrity. They also pointed out her close professional association with automaker Audi, which was a major corporate sponsor of the Sydney Theatre Company, where she was serving as co-artistic director at the time.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.