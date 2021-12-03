Shock Study: Nearly Half of U.S. Moviegoers Still Staying Away from Cinemas

Nearly half of all U.S. moviegoers are no longer going to cinemas in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, signaling a longer-than-expected road to recovery for the exhibition industry. A new study shows that many Americans are still too scared of the coronavirus to step foot in a movie theater, while other factors like pricing continue to keep people away.

More than 2,500 people were surveyed for a study on the state of the U.S. movie theater business conducted by Quorum, a film research company, and other firms. The results paint a stark picture for cinema chains, which continue to struggle to win back audiences that have grown more accustomed to streaming entertainment since the start of the pandemic.

The study found roughly 49 percent of American moviegoers are no longer buying tickets, with 8 percent considered “likely lost,” or never to return to cinemas again. Researchers also found women have returned to theaters in lower numbers than men, resulting in disappointing box-office receipts for movies like In the Heights and Dear Evan Hansen.

The data comes, ironically, almost two years after Hollywood celebrities flocked to social media to post coronavirus-themed #StayatHome videos and photos that range from serious to light-hearted to truly wacky.

Watch below:

Pricing continues to be sore point for consumers, with the price of a movie ticket in major cities reaching close to $20. The movie experience has also left a lot to be desired for many consumers, who would like to see cinemas upgrade their screens and amenities.

The study found that a majority of moviegoers would feel comfortable with cinemas requiring proof of vaccination. Twenty percent of respondents said they would consider vaccine mandate to be an infringement on their freedom, with an additional 17 percent saying they wouldn’t feel comfortable.