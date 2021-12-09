Al Sharpton, on Jussie Smollett in 2019: ‘The Guilty Must Face the Maximum’

Rev. Al Sharpton reacted to actor Jussie Smollett’s claim to have been the victim of a hate crime in Chicago in 2019 by declaring: “The reported hate attack on my friend and brother, actor Jussie Smollett is despicable and outrageous. The guilty must face the maximum.”

Sharpton also used his show on MSNBC to defend Smollett, repeating his demand for the “maximum of accountability”:

My #PoliticsNation closing thoughts about Jussie Smollett, Governor Ralph Northam, and dealing with hate and bigotry in this country. Visit https://t.co/ZXOB6x89Vs to watch video clips pic.twitter.com/02NcePiEKI — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 2, 2019

Smollett was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct by a Chicago jury Thursday.

Sharpton, who had a history of racist, antisemitic, and homophobic rhetoric before being rehabilitated by President Barack Obama and MSNBC as a legitimate advisor and pundit, has been involved in several hoaxes, most notoriously in the case of Tawana Brawley, who falsely claimed to have been brutally sexually assaulted by a group of white men, including a police officer. Prosecutor Steven Pagones won a defamation judgment against Sharpton for falsely claiming he was a perpetrator.

In 2012, Sharpton was involved in promoting the claim that the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed teenager Trayvon Martin in a scuffle was “white”; in fact, George Zimmerman was of mixed descent, with a white father and Afro-Peruvian forebears on his mother’s side.

More recently, Sharpton has been a strong advocate of criminal justice reform, which includes more lenient punishment for criminals — with exceptions for those Sharpton wishes to bring to justice.

Smollett is facing a possible sentence of up to three years in prison, but would likely face probation and community service.

