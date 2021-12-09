‘No Time to Die’ Producer Says No to Female 007: ‘I Don’t Think a Woman Should Play James Bond’

Bond, Jane Bond? Definitely not, the producer of the enduring movie franchise has confirmed.

Famed Hollywood producer Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the James Bond movies with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, has nixed growing calls from woke entertainment journalists that the next 007 should be a woman.

“I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond,” Broccoli said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women.”

She added that the next actor to take over the role from Daniel Craig should be British. “British can be any [ethnicity or race],” she said.

No Time to Die marks Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007, igniting speculation as to who will inherit the iconic role. No official announcement has been made but the Hollywood rumor mill has mentioned Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy as possible contenders.

Craig has publicly stated that the next Bond shouldn’t be a woman while his predecessor Pierce Brosnan said a female Bond would be “exciting.”

In the interview, Broccoli also discussed Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM, which controls the Bond movies.

“We knew that the studio would eventually be sold and Amazon was always one of the [companies]that was being considered. So, our feeling is that we do what we do and we’ve been told that things are not going to change,” she told the Reporter.

“I’ve never spoken to Jeff Bezos. We haven’t really had any discussions, and we probably won’t until next year when the sale is approved. But as far as we know, [Bond 26] will be an MGM film under an Amazon banner.”

No Time to Die has underperformed at the global box office after being released this year following numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 25th entry into the Bond saga embraced woke identity politics by creating a black female 007 character and making the character Q a gay man.

