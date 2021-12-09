Poll: 74 Percent Think Jussie Smollett Faked Hate Crime

An overwhelming majority of Americans say Jussie Smollett orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey reported by The Hill Thursday.

The Hill reports:

The overwhelming majority, 74 percent, of those polled said that the former “Empire” actor faked the alleged 2019 robbery by a pair of supporters of then-President Trump. Twenty-six percent of respondents said that the attack happened and that Smollett was telling the truth.

Jurors in Jussie Smollett’s trial resumed deliberations Thursday on charges the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime.

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Wednesday following a roughly one-week trial. They asked Judge James Linn for a copy of a calendar prosecutors displayed at trial that indicated relevant dates, including that of the alleged attack and of what two brothers testified was a “dry run” for the Jan. 29, 2019, assault.

In closing arguments earlier Wednesday, a prosecutor told jurors there is “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. His defense attorney said prosecutors’ case was based on lies.

Jussie Smollett is charged with disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

