Watch: NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Jokes About Roger Stone’s Cancer-Stricken Wife Getting Gang-Raped

NBC’s Saturday Night Live aired a joke about members of Congress gang-raping Roger Stone’s wife, who is battling cancer. The tasteless one-liner came from “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che, who elicited a mix of groans and guffaws from the show’s live studio audience.

In Saturday’s episode, Michael Che addressed Roger Stone’s legal battles with Congress’ partisan January 6 commission.

“Trump advisor Roger Stone, who draws his glasses on with a sharpie, refused to cooperate with the committee investigating the January 6th attacks — though Stone said he would be open to sitting in the corner watching the committee take turns on his wife,” Che said.

Watch below (***Language warning***):

Nydia Stone has been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer, which has spread to her lungs, a family representative announced earlier this year. In April, the Biden Justice Department sued Stone and his wife, claiming the couple owes about $2 million in federal income taxes.

Last month, Che used his “Weekend Update” segment to mock Kyle Rittenhouse, stating, “hopefully he got all of that shooting out of his system before he becomes a cop.”

NBC’s SNL has been struggling with weak ratings this season. The season premiere in October saw its ratings collapse by about 50 percent, with a subsequent episode featuring host Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug also scraping the bottom of the barrel.

