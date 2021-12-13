Rapper Jack Harlow and KFC Donate $250K for Kentucky Tornado Victims

Louisville rap artist Jack Harlow and Kentucky Fried Chicken have teamed up to donate $250,000 to help feed victims of last weekend’s horrific tornadoes that swept through the Blue Grass State.

KFC parent company, Yum Brands, announced their partnership as Harlow prepares to kick off his new concert tour, according to Kentucky CBS affiliate WLKY-TV.

“At the heart of the partnership is the shared love for Kentucky, so today, KFC and Harlow are coming together to support communities across western Kentucky who were ravaged in the deadly Dec. 11 tornado event,” a spokesperson for KFC and rapper Harlow told the station.

“Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I’m teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky,’ Harlow said in a Monday tweet.

Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I’m teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky. Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in relief efforts for Kentucky’s tornado victims. pic.twitter.com/INM3cx2iC0 — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) December 13, 2021

The $250K being donated by the two is being directed to the American Red Cross as the relief organization jumps into action across the region impacted by the deadly storms.

The Western Kentucky Red Cross has launched a fundraising campaign to further help the victims get back on their feet that can be seen at the group’s Facebook Page: Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser.

Harlow will play in five Kentucky cities this month, ending his home state tour in Louisville’s Palace Theater before moving on to Atlanta and then New York City. He also has nine cities across California booked in January.

The rapper released his debut album That’s What They All Say last year. He also appears on Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby, which has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the Grammy Awards coming up in January.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.