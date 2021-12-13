Susan Sarandon Calls for Boycott Against Kellogg’s in Solidarity with American Union Workers

Actress Susan Sarandon is calling for Americans to boycott Kellogg’s in solidarity with striking union workers across the United States whom the woke company executives have vowed to replace.

In a statement online, Susan Sarandon wrote “Boycott Kellogg” as executives announced last week that they will begin replacing the roughly 1,400 union workers who have been striking at plants since early October in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

As Breitbart News detailed, striking union workers allege that Kellogg’s has made them work in grueling conditions at plants during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and have threatened to offshore their jobs to Mexico in an effort to bust up the strike.

Democrats Silent as Kellogg‘s Set to Replace American Union Workers https://t.co/y7XoY38BX8 via @BreitbartNews — John Carney (@carney) December 11, 2021

At the time, a Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers’ International Union (BCTGM) union representative said Kellogg’s “continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades.”

Last week, union workers voted down a labor agreement with Kellogg’s because they say it would have limited the number of workers at plants who can move up from the company’s lower-wage level to its higher, more legacy wage level.

In response, Kellogg’s executives said they will replace the union workers.

Kellogg’s blacklisted Breitbart News in 2016, stating that its new coverage and millions-strong readership are not “aligned with our values as a company.”

Breitbart News, in response, launched a nationwide #DumpKelloggs petition and urged readers to boycott Kellogg’s products. Within two days, the #DumpKelloggs petition garnered a quarter of a million signatures from Americans vowing not to buy Kellogg’s products.

