COVID-19 Outbreak Shuts Down ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Dec. 14 (UPI) — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has paused production due to several of its stars testing positive for COVID-19.

TMZ said Monday that production was shut down after Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and a member of the crew tested positive for the virus late last week.

People confirmed the news.

“The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe,” a source said.

“All the ladies are vaccinated. They’re fine and will be fine because of it,” another insider added.

Beauvais confirmed in an Instagram video Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel okay — I’m sure I’ll continue to feel okay,” Beauvais said. “My boys are being tested — so far they’ve tested negative and we’re going to continue to test them. Send movie or TV recommendations ’cause I’m going to be quarantining for the next few days.

“This stuff is crazy; be careful out there. Be safe,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle)

Bravo, which airs RHOBH, confirmed to E! News that production has paused on the series.

RHOBH completed its 11th season in November and is now filming Season 12.