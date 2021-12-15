ViacomCBS, Nickelodeon Follow 9-Year-Old Girl to White House for COVID Shot Promo

Nickelodeon has created a social media promotion spotlighting a nine-year-old girl who receives the COVID-19 vaccination on camera and encourages other kids to also get the jab. Hailey Gallagher also traveled to the White House to become “kid advisor” to President Joe Biden.

In the promo, Gallagher reads aloud from a letter she wrote to the president. “You’ve done so many great things. And you’re very busy so I though of an idea to help you. I want to be the kid advisor,” she says.

Gallagher reveals what she and President Biden discussed during her trip to Washington, D.C. “I told him I wanted to get my vaccine on TV to motivate the kids of America, and he was like, ‘we need that.'”

“It’s just a little pinch versus getting really sick and maybe even going to the hospital,” she says after receiving the injection.

Nickelodeon, which is a division of ViacomCBS, made the promotion as part of its “Nick News” programming. Nick News has regularly pushed a left-wing agenda on small children, recently partnering with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a special titled “Kids, Immigration, and Equality.”

The Biden administration is making a big push for children between 5 and 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Parents of children ages 5 and over, please get them vaccinated because here’s the deal: Children make up one-quarter of the cases in this country and while rare, children can get very sick from COVID-19. And some can end up, few can end up hospitalized,” the president said in November.

But the aggressive push has some parents worried about governmental overreach.

As Breitbart News reported, children at Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in Los Angeles were apparently vaccinated without the consent or knowledge of parents, according to a mother who said her son was offered pizza in exchange for the shot.

