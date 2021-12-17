Alec Baldwin Calls Claims He Wanted a Larger Gun Ahead of ‘Rust’ Shooting ‘a Lie’

Actor Alec Baldwin is denying claims that he asked for a larger gun just ahead of the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust as authorities have issued a warrant for the contents of his cell phone.

New Mexico authorities issued a warrant for Baldwin’s phone on Dec. 16, but had asked Baldwin to turn the device in voluntarily before that. Through his attorney, Baldwin reportedly refused the request and told investigators they needed to get a warrant.

Officials believe there may be information on the phone that might pertain to the investigation into the October 21 shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest as Baldwin wielded a single action .45 Colt during filming.

Baldwin is also fully denying a report he had asked to use a larger gun in the scene he and the crew were blocking out for cinematographer Hutchins, according to the Daily Mail.

Referring to an article published by Newsweek which put forth the claim, Baldwin wrote, “This, in fact, is a lie.”

'This is a lie': Alec Baldwin DENIES that he requested a larger Colt gun before the fatal shooting on Rust set https://t.co/x6YwsPlU0e — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 17, 2021

“The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began. To suggest that any changes were made ‘before fatal shooting’ is false,” the 63-year-old actor insisted.

Whether investigators are seeking answers to that particular question is unknown, but Santa Fe Police Detective Alexandria Hancock filed for a warrant for Baldwin’s phone, saying, “Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”

The police also said they have been “made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews.”

In particular, investigators want any emails or texts exchanged between Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Baldwin has already admitted that he cocked the gun before the gun went off, but he claims he did not put his finger on the trigger. Still, unless its mainspring is defective, a single action pistol cannot be fired without depressing the trigger.

No charges have been filed in the shooting, but the Santa Fe District Attorney has warned that “criminally culpable” charges are still possible depending on what the investigators find.

