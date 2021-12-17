Rosanna Arquette Slams Chinese TikTok Owner for Allowing ‘Mass Potential Gun Violence on Their Platform’

Hollywood star Rosanna Arquette has slammed the Chinese owner of TikTok for allegedly allowing threats of potential gun violence in schools to spread on the platform, saying TikTok should be shut down until those threats are removed.

The Desperately Seeking Susan and Pulp Fiction star singled out TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, though she erroneously referred to it as Douyin, which is the Chinese version of TikTok.

“Shut it down until it’s taken off for good,” she tweeted, referring to the threats of gun violence.

So a Chinese company Douyin owns TiKToK. And they apparently are allowing mass potential Gun violence on their Platform. To shoot kids at school, kids killing kids . The HORROR .Shut it down until it’s taken off for good. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) December 17, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, school districts in California, Texas, Minnesota, and Missouri canceled classes Friday due to reports of school shooting threats on TikTok. Other districts have stated that they have heightened police presence or have emailed parents about the threats.

TikTok said it has not identified any videos making specific threats, saying in a tweet: “We have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Rosanna Arquette declared earlier this year that she plans to take a knee to protest the national anthem and U.S. flag “for the rest of my life.” In 2019, Arquette said she would no longer stand for the U.S. flag. She also apologized for being born white, saying she’s ashamed of the privilege she believes her skin brings.

Arquette has smeared Republicans as bigots, claiming that the GOP is the “Nazi Party” and that the “R” in “Republican” stands for “racist.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com