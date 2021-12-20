Report: Actor Jay Johnston ‘Banned’ from Fox’s ‘Bob’s Burgers’ over January 6 Capitol Riot

Actor-comedian Jay Johnston has reportedly been “banned” from his role on Fox’s animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers for allegedly attending the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Top staff at the animated show are no longer allowing Johnston to voice his recurring character — Jimmy Pesto, Sr.– on the long-running Fox sitcom, according to a report from The Daily Beast. The left-wing outlet cited two anonymous sources who are “familiar with the matter.”



One of the sources described it as a “ban” while the other individual described the situation similarly, saying Fox and people working on the show weren’t looking to make “a big deal” about the blacklisting.

Deadline reported that Johnston has not been brought back to do an episode since January 6, and there are no plans for his character to be featured in the foreseeable future.

It remains unclear if Johnston even participated in the January 6 riot. The FBI hasn’t charged or arrested the actor in connection with the incident.

Last month, authorities arrested and charged Broadway actor James D. Beeks with participating in the January 6 riot. The actor was arrested while on a tour with the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, in which he played the role of Judas.

