‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland: ‘It’d Be Nice to See Something Different’ than White, Male Spider-Man

Actor Tom Holland says he hopes the future of the Spider-Man franchise would include a more “diverse” background or sexuality, including “a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman” version of the web-slinging super hero.

Tom Holland, the London-born Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, told People the time has come for a different face to don the Spider-Man persona, repeating his appeal for change that first came in June when he said he backed a “gay Spider-Man,” adding the Marvel universe needs more racially diverse characters besides “straight white guys.”

Now he has returned to the topic.

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” said in the People interview. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

Holland’s interview comes on the back of a strong box office performance by his latest outing.

As Breitbart News reported, the woke-free Spider-Man: No Way Home earned an astonishing $50 million on Thursday, which crushed several box office records.

No Way Home is the third (and perhaps final) Spider-Man movie Holland stars in, a double-edged opportunity for him and the creators of the popular franchise.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland said. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

Holland has held the role of Peter Parker and his alter-ego since he was cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015. Now, he says, it may be the time to step back.

“I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so,” Holland said.